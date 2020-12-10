A MAN, 48, was arrested in Marbella when National Police caught him minutes after stealing a live lobster and a bag full of oysters from a restaurant.

-- Advertisement --



He had forced open the awning and railings of the terrace on the premises in order to steal the seafood, and then fled the scene. However, he had already set off the alarms, and police were on their way to the fish restaurant.

When they arrived, the National Police officers saw there was water on the floor around the fish tank.

They searched the surrounding area and found the man carrying a shoulder bag, the bottom of which was obviously wet.

Inside it, they found the live lobster and a net bag with 24 oysters.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man caught stealing lobster and oysters”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.