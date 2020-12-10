MAN arrested for driving 4km in the wrong direction on a motorway neat the Costa Blanca South’s Torrevieja

A 20-year-old Moldovan man was arrested when he crashed into another car after travelling for 4 kilometres in the wrong direction along the AP-7 motorway near Los Alcazares in the Costa Blanca. Murcia’s Guardia Civil reported that the man joined the motorway at exit 782 going from San Javier to Cartegena; after travelling several kilometres in the wrong direction he collided with another car at the N-332 junction.

-- Advertisement --



The Cartegena Traffic Division and Local Police attended the scene where they found both drivers uninjured. However, is was quickly apparent that the driver who caused the accident may have been under the influence, and a breathalyzer test found that his blood-alcohol level was twice that of the maximum allowed.

Further investigation found that the young man was also driving without a licence.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Arrested For Driving In Wrong Direction On Motorway In Costa Blanca”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.