AN ELDERLY man is to face trial next week for allegedly killing a fellow resident and wounding another at a nursing home facility in Malaga province.

-- Advertisement --



Prosecutors are seeking a five-year sentence for the 91-year old, though say that any imprisonment conditions should take his psychological condition into consideration. The accused suffers from dementia and behavioral issues, which hindered his ”intellectual and volitional” faculties during the incident.

The assaults occurred in the early hours of August 26th, 2018 at the Domus VI Sierre de las Nieves Residence in Guaro, a small town 50km from Malaga. The facility is home to 126 elderly residents and includes a unit for those with behavioral or mental difficulties.

It was here that the accused managed to break free from his restraints, which were placed on him each night, at roughly 3.20 AM. CCTV footage captured him assaulting an 86-year old female resident, who was wandering the corridors. The victim later died of trauma, from multiple blows to the head. The elderly man proceeded to attack his roommate as the fellow resident slept, causing injuries that took the victim 10 days of hospital treatment to recover from.

Prosecutors have called for compensation to be paid to the deceased victim’s son, and that the residential facility may be liable for a civil claim. The stated that the elderly accused man’s deteriorated mental state prevented him from ”knowing the extent of what happened”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man, 91, Charged with Killing Fellow Nursing Home Resident near Malaga”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.