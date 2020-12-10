Malaga Streets Closed Following Oil Spill

SEVERAL streets in Malaga remain closed following an oil spill

Several streets in Malaga remain impassable after an oil spill occurred on Thursday morning, December 10, causing the road surfaces to be extremely slippery. Puerta del Mar and Calle Atarazanas were closed to traffic and pedestrians at around 9am after the municipal authority confirmed that several people had slipped and fallen on the treacherous surface.

Municipal sources reported to Sur that the roads will remain closed for the time being, but that cleaning crews are now at the scene working to remove the oil. The roads will be reopened to vehicles and pedestrians as soon as it is safe to do so.

