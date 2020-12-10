Malaga Metro investment approved

THE Government has approved an investment of €5.3 million for Malaga Metro for 2020.

The central government has provided €102.9 million to routes 1 and 2 of the underground in Malaga since the agreement between the government and the Junta de Andalucia signed an agreement in 2005 to boost the infrastructure, which the Junta considers of vital important for the city.

So far, more than €770 million has been invested in the Malaga Metro, funded in part by the central government and the Junta de Andalucia. Meanwhile, the city hall has not invested in the underground system.

The agreement signed 15 years ago for the Metro spoke of improved mobility for Malaga with an efficient and sustainable means of transport.

The Junta is providing €20.2 milion in aid for the metro systems in Malaga and two other cities in Andalucia to help them to repair losses sustained this year.

