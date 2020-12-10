Lockdown Garden Treasure Hunts Reveal Medieval Coins and Gold

LOCKDOWN meant an end to metal detecting and treasure hunting for many, but garden treasure hunts revealed medieval coins and gold for a lucky few.

Lockdown initially saw metal detecting entirely banned and later on the restrictions were eased, but still limited the possibilities for a good hunt. The British Museum’s Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS) has seen nearly 50,000 finds registered this year and just over 6,000 were registered during the initial lockdown. The museum saw a distinct rise in “garden finds”.

One garden in Milton Keynes revealed a treasure of 50 South African Krugerrands, that were discovered accidentally. Each coin is 1oz and made from solid gold.

One lucky couple weeding the garden were surprised when they discovered over 60 gold coins in their New Forest garden. The coins date from Edward IV through to Henry VIII.

Caroline Dinenage, Culture Minister said, “Like all of us, the British Museum’s Portable Antiquities Scheme has had to adapt in recent months but it is brilliant to see the scheme growing from strength to strength during lockdown thanks to garden discoveries and digital reporting. I’d like to thank every finder and Finds Liaison Officer whose commitment and hard work has kept this important scheme running smoothly this year.”

