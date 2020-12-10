LIVERPOOL Mayor Joe Anderson Steps Aside following his recent arrest



Joe Anderson, the Mayor of Liverpool, a member of Liverpool’s Labour council since 1998, who was arrested last Friday, December 4, as a result of ‘Operation Aloft’, a police operation looking into the awarding of building contracts in Liverpool city, on suspicion of witness intimidation, and conspiracy to commit bribery, has today, Thursday, December 10, made the decision of, “stepping away from decision-making”, taking unpaid leave while under investigation, with Wendy Simon stepping in as interim Mayor.

Mr Anderson, who was arrested along with four other councillors, said his arrest had been a “painful shock” and, “time would make it clear that I have no case to answer”, as he was released on unconditional bail, pending an inquiry, adding, “I have always done what I believe is best for the city, and I am taking the following action with those best intentions in mind”, and he feels it important that Liverpool residents know their council is “focussed on what is most important to the people, their livelihoods and, with a pandemic still in force, their lives”.

He continued, “For this reason, I believe it is important that the city, and government, are reassured that our city is indeed operating in the correct way. I am, therefore, stepping away from decision-making within the council through a period of unpaid leave, until the police make clear their intentions with the investigation on the 31 December”.

