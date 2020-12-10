Les Canyades discontent rumbles on in Campello

CAMPELLO’S Environment councillor Julio Oca requested a visit to the Les Canyades landfill site.

Oca also represents Campello town hall at Consorci Mare, the consortium of towns using the landfill, and requested a visit to the plant on behalf of a delegation from the Residents Affected by Les Canyades association.

They also hope to meet Consorci representatives while there.

“It’s the least we can do for the people living in the north of the municipality who have been suffering from the bad smells and the effects of inadequate management for more than 10 years,” Oca said.

