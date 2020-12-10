THE killer who took a ‘trophy’ photo of his victim has been found guilty of murder by Newcastle Crown Court.

Wayne Miller, aged 32, brutally attacked the uncle of his girlfriend in June. The murder took place at the victim’s home at Aintree Road, Farringdon, in Sunderland, where Andrew Mather’s body was found nearly naked on his bedroom floor.

-- Advertisement --



Miller beat Andrew and took a trophy photograph of his victim, but Miller was not content with a single attack. He left the house and changed his clothes before returning again to attack Andrew and kill him.

Northumbria Police’s Detective Inspector Graeme Barr said, “This is a tragic case and our thoughts remain with Mr Mather’s family as they attempt to come to terms with their devastating loss.

“This was an appalling act of violence as Miller inflicted fatal injuries on his victim in two separate attacks.

“After the first attack, Miller took a trophy picture of his injured victim on his phone – before leaving the scene, changing his clothes, and then returning to deliver a further and unfortunately fatal attack on Mr Mather, who was by then utterly defenceless.

“His actions were cold and sinister, and I am pleased that his attempts to convince everyone that they were out of self-defence have been dismissed. He has proven himself to be a dangerous individual who has rightly been taken off our streets.”

Miller has been convicted of murder and is set to be sentenced next week by Judge Paul Sloan QC.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Killer Who Took ‘Trophy’ Photo of Victim Found Guilty”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.