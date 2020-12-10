Kay Burley will now be off air for six months after COVID rule breach

KAY Burley will now be off air for six months after her COVID rule breach with political editor Beth Rigby and correspondent Inzamam Rashid also agreeing not to be on air for three months.

The veteran journalist, who was originally pulled off Sky News until after the New Year, has now agreed to an extension after a number of Sky News staff were caught breaching the COVID-19 guidelines while attending an illegal 60th birthday party hosted by the presenter.

In a tweet, the presenter, who was scheduled to front the first Covid-19 vaccination coverage before having to be replaced at the last minute by Sarah Hewson, wrote: “I have today agreed with Sky News to step back from my broadcasting role for a period of reflection.

“It’s clear to me that were are all in the fight against covid 19 and that we all have a duty to stick firmly by the rules.

“It doesn’t matter that I thought I was covid-compliant on a recent social event. The fact is I was. I made a big mistake, and I am sorry.

“Some dear friends and colleagues – some of the most talented and committed professionals in our business – have been pulled into this episode and I regret this enormously.

“I was one of the founding presenters on Sky News. No one is prouder of our channel’s reputation, the professionals on our team, and the impact we make.

“I very much look forward to being able to continue my 32 year career with Sky when I return.”

News about me. Thanks for all your kind wishes. pic.twitter.com/6LDNVB9Cns — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) December 10, 2020

In a brief statement by the channel, Sky wrote: “Everyone at Sky News is expected to comply with the rules and the company takes breaches like this very seriously indeed.”

