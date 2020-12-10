KATIE Price has been labelled a ‘gold digger’ by her son Junior after her boyfriend Carl Woods treated her to a pair of Louis Vuitton trainers during an outrageous shopping spree in Selfridges.

With Katie more loved up than ever, her teenage son Junior, couldn’t help but set the record set about his mum’s relationship with Carl, and branded her a “gold digger”.

In the clip on Katies YouTube channel, Katie said, “We’re having a really, really good day. He’s treated me to a beautiful new pair of trainers.

To which Carl teased, “Yeah you are getting all the presents and all that.”

Junior then revealed who’s spoiling who in Katie and Carl’s romance.

“People saying Carl is gold digging on mum, it’s the other way around,” he said. “I can’t remember the last time Carl let mum pay for anything.”

