Junta launches helpline to get rid of squatters

THE Junta de Andalucia has launched a free phone number to help people who find squatters on their property to get rid of them immediately.

The phone number, 900.100.112, will be connected to the Provincial Departments of the Junta in all eight provinces of Andalucia.

According to the Junta de Andalucia vicepresident, Juan Marin, there have been 1,500 cases of squatters in Andalucia this year, which is an average of six per day.

The project was opposed by Adelante Andalucia and the socialist party PSOE abstained from voting on it.

The number will be operative from next week and will provide property owners with the necessary legal aid and cooperation from lawyers as well as the police to get squatters out of their homes immediately, whether they have entered their usual place of residence or a second home.

The aim, Marin said, is to provide protection for the people of Andalucia against a problem which in many cases is carried out by organised groups who often attempt to claim money from the legitimate owners of the houses in exchange for leaving.

