Home Office launches new surrender scheme in Offensive Weapons Act

THE UK Home Office launches the new surrender scheme under prohibitions introduced in the Offensive Weapons Act as they look to keep dangerous weapons off the streets.

The surrender scheme marks an important development in the government’s commitment to tackling serious violence and strengthening police powers to take action against it.

Under the scheme, offensive weapons that will soon be prohibited as well as rapid-firing rifles, which fire at a rate closer to semi-automatic rifles, can be surrendered to the police. Lawful owners will be able to claim compensation for the items in most cases.

This follows the Offensive Weapons Act which bans possession of dangerous and offensive weapons in private.

The list of weapons includes zombie knives, cyclone knives, knuckledusters, death star knives, flick knives, gravity knives, batons, disguised knives, push daggers and other offensive weapons. It was already illegal to possess a knife or offensive weapon in public.

Crime and Policing Minister, Kit Malthouse, said: “I am committed to ensuring our streets are safe from the scourge of violent crime.

“We are prohibiting ownership of dangerous weapons which have a high potential for causing harm – every item surrendered is one which can no longer fall into the hands of criminals.

“The government’s top priority will always be keeping the public safe and we are ensuring that our laws and police powers deliver on these commitments.”

The scheme will run for 3 months from December 10, 2020, to March 9, 2021.

Lawful owners will be able to claim compensation if the total value of the claim is more than £30 (€32.86). Claims can be submitted to the police using a form.

This scheme is in addition to knife amnesties that are routinely conducted by police forces.

