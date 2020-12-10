GUY RICHIE’S £10million London Home Burgled by specialist thieves

Guy Ritchie’s £10million Georgian eight-bedroom house, in the exclusive Fitzrovia area, in Central London, was broken into on Sunday, December 6, in a scene reminiscent of one of him movies, as the criminals searched through the rooms for valuables, only to be discovered by an occupant of the house, and left empty-handed as the police sped to the incident.

It is not reported whether Mr Richie, aged 52, or his actress wife Jacqui Ainsley, were home at the time, but a source said the burglars were “seen by an occupant of the house, then very shortly afterwards, the police turned up and the suspects legged it up the street and got away”.

Met Police are studying CCTV obtained from the film director’s house, as well as nearby properties, but as yet, no suspects have been identified, with a similar break-in occurring in February, at glamour model Kelly Brook’s nearby home, that time the crooks sucessfully making off with electronics and jewellery.

