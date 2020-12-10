GIRL electrocuted when her charging iPhone fell into the bath

A 24-year-old shop worker died after a tragic accident in Russia when the iPhone she was charging while taking a bath fell into the tub, electrocuting her. Olesya Semenova was found by her estate agent friend Daria at their home in Arkhangelsk.

-- Advertisement --



“I screamed, shook her, but she was pale, did not breathe and showed no signs of life,” her distraught friend told the emergency operator.

“I was really scared.

“When I touched her, I got an electric shock.

“There was a smartphone in the water, it was charging.”

Russian officials issued a warning to people about the dangers of water and electricity, as sadly Olesya’s death is one of several similar tragedies in the country.

“The tragedy once again reminds us that water and an electrical appliance connected to the mains are incompatible.

“The same applies to any mobile device. If you drown a smartphone, the worst thing is its failure.

“But when it is connected to the network, we see what the consequences are.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Girl Electrocuted When iPhone Fell Into Bath”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.