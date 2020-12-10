Girl dies after eating puffer fish crackers

AN 11-year-old girl died in Buleleng, Bali, after eating puffer fish crackers.

She was on holiday with her family and went to visit the home of some relatives. Her cousin’s parents gave her and their daughter, aged five, the crackers containing the fish. They ate them out of a container, the police have said.

An hour later, the two girls began to feel dizzy and weak, so they were transferred to Buleleng Public Hospital and placed in intensive care.

The 11-year-old girl died hours after arriving at the hospital . Meanwhile, the five-year-old reacted well to the treatment and her prognosis was favourable.

The authorities believe that the minor may have died due to the poison that this type of fish contains, called tetrodotoxin, for which there is still no antidote.

Other relative ate the same crackers that day, but showed no symptoms. The children may have eaten parts which still contained poison, the police said.

