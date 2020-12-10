GEORGE Clooney reveals he was rushed to hospital after allegedly losing 14 kg “too quickly” while shooting new film, The Midnight Sky.

-- Advertisement --



The 59-year-old Hollywood superstar had been on an excessive weight loss plan to play a post-apocalyptic survivor in his latest movie, however, it led him to experience some excruciating stomach pains and causing pancreatitis.

Clooney, who plays Augustine Lofthouse in the film, was hospitalised four days after the start of filming and speaking to the Mirror he said: “I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn’t taking care of myself.”

“It took a few weeks to get better and as a director it’s not so easy because you need energy.

“We were out on this glacier in Finland, which made it a lot harder work. But it certainly helped with the character. This is bigger than anything I’ve done before and it was like herding cats to get it done. But, you know, it was fun.”

The Midnight Sky, which is based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight, also stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo and Kyle Chandler.

It will be in select UK cinemas and on Netflix from December 23.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “George Clooney was rushed to hospital after losing 14 kg “too quickly””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.