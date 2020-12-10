THE World’s first Game of Thrones theme park is due to open in Northern Ireland in 2021.

The Game of Thrones Studio Tour, will offer visitors the chance to enter the real film sets used in the popular television series.

Many scenes have been shot in Northern Ireland, and the studio tour will be located at the Linen Mill recording studios, in the town of Banbridge, near Belfast, and although the coronavirus pandemic will make certain restrictions necessary, managers have assured that it will open sometime next year.

The medieval fictional universe created by George RR Martin and adapted for the small screen by HBO will be available to its fans through “immersive experiences, original items such as costumes and weapons and various other elements” used in the filming of the series, Tourism Ireland explained in a statement.

Some of the most iconic scenes and the adventures of its characters will be recreated on the film sets for visitors to enjoy.

“This immersive and sensory experience will cover, among others, the magnificence of the King’s Landing, Winterfell, Dragonstone, the Wall and the lands of the savages, or the cities of Meereen and Braavos “, according to Tourism Ireland.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy an exclusive collection of crafts and artefacts designed by creative teams to bring the fictional world from Martin’s texts to life.

The park’s expert staff will also provide details on production designs through interactive workshops, as well as live re-enactments of make-up, prosthetics and costume sessions, one of the series’ strong points.

With this permanent theme park, the tourism authorities hope to reinforce Northern Ireland’s image as a unique destination for Game of Thrones fans.

Ireland has been, together with Spain, one of the countries where more scenes were shot.

Fans of the saga can visit the castle of Highgarden without leaving Spain, as the castle used is in Almodovar del Rio, Cordoba, used in Season Seven.

