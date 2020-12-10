Five People Arrested For Cultivating Cannabis Plants In Granada

FIVE people have been arrested accused of cultivating cannabis plants in three houses in Granada

The Guardia Civil have arrested five people between the ages of nineteen and forty-two for growing a large quantity of narcotics and fraudulently using electricity in three houses in Chauchina, Granada. The investigation has been going on since October, and culminated with a search of three homes by Santa Fe Guardia Civil on December 1.

Between the three properties, officials found sophisticated cannabis-growing equipment, along with fully mature plants and a large quantity of cash. All the houses also had an illegal double connection to the electricity grid. Three women and two men are being investigated for the crimes.

