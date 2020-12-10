First Seal of the Season Seen on Zarautz Beach

THE first seal of the season was seen on Zarautz beach on Wednesday. The seal was spotted by residents taking their daily walk along the Malecón del Arenal.

The Ambar association, that conserves marine life identified the seal as a “juvenile gray”, and said that this was the first to appear this year on the Gipuzkoa coast. The animal is in perfect health and was also watched over by the Zarautz municipal guard. It has now returned safely to the sea.

The Ambar association has given advice for anyone lucky enough to come across a seal in the wild and suggested, that people do not approach the animal as they have strong jaws and could seriously injure a person. They also suggested calling 112, remaining quiet, keeping dogs on leads and leaving a clear path to the sea for the animal.

