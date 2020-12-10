FEARS Of War As Pakistan And China Sign Alliance Against India it has been reported



There is a real concern in Southeast Asia after reports that Pakistan and China have signed an alliance to confront India.

Pakistan and India, both nuclear-armed countries, have a history of territorial disputes, having already fought three wars against each other mainly over the Kashmir region, then in November, Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, declared Gilgit-Baltistan as Pakistan’s fifth province.

China has invested heavily, around £52.4bn in Pakistan, as a part of it’s ‘Belt and Roads’ initiative, and Khan’s motives are seen by many experts as being a Chinese demand as a part of the investment, with Gilgit-Baltistan playing a pivotal position in this scheme, which runs across Pakistan to the Arabian Sea, with India claiming the territory is under illegal occupation.

During this past year, there have been a number of confrontations between troops from China and India, along the contested Indian border areas, with soldiers clashing in hand-to-hand combat, in June, in the disputed Eastern Ladakh territory, resulting in 20 Indian soldiers being killed, then again, on November 13, there were deadly clashes on the border between Pakistan and India, with 11 killed on the Indian side, and six on the Pakistani side.

