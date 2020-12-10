EX-Waterloo Road Star Jailed For Machete Threat on family



Craig Fitzpatrick, aged 34, from Oldham, England, the former star of BBC drama, Waterloo Road, Shameless, and Holby City, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, by judge Recorder Mark Ford, in Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court, after pleading guilty to affray, and possession of a bladed article.

The court heard how Fitzpatrick arrived at the victims’ home, accompanied by his cousin, with a machete, on August 27, clearly ‘highly intoxicated and under the influence of drugs’.

A judge told how “You then used the machete to smash windows of the house. The occupants would have been terrified”.

A neighbour who witnessed the incident said he saw Fitzpatrick strike the victims’ front door with the 18-inch bladed machete, then went inside saying he needed to speak with the man who lived there, while swinging the machete around, telling the woman who lived there that “if the family was seen on their estate they would be dead”, before managing to push Fitzpatrick out of the house using a broom.

Later, Fitzpatrick handed himself in at the police station and reported he had been threatened, claiming members of the family from the house had previously “hit and assaulted” him.

During the hearing, the judge spoke of Fitzpatrick having 27 convictions for 49 offences, and “intoxication runs through many of the incidents”, including robbery, burglary, affray, and possession of a bladed weapon.

