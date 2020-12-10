Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For Coronavirus

DeGeneres also posted online that she is at home in isolation, following the coronavirus rules, and had contacted anybody she had come into contact with recently, to notify them of her positive result, adding, “I’ll see you all again after the holidays, please stay healthy and safe”.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, returned to TV screens in September, and then in October, was one of the first US TV shows to start up again with a live studio audience, though with a capacity of 40, not the usual 300 people.

Her show was surrounded by controversy in the Summer, after allegations by staff members that she had created a toxic work environment in the studio, and also senior staff members were accused of misconduct, resulting in three of the producers being fired, with DeGeneres apologising live on air, promising “necessary changes”.

