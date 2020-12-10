Elderly without antibodies will be able to leave residences for Christmas

Elderly without coronavirus antibodies will be able to leave residences in Madrid for at least three days for Christmas.

THE Ministry of Health and Social Policies have prepared new protocol measures for care homes, which will mean elderly residents who do not have antibodies can go to a single address and only interact with the same bubble of coexistence over the festive period.

Both regional departments recognise that the elderly are the group at greatest risk of Covid, but “it is also true that to preserve their health it is very important that they can relate socially, that they can have intellectual and emotional stimuli and it is therefore necessary to maintain social relationships “.

The departments added: “The arrival of family festivals, together with the restriction in the enjoyment of fundamental rights with respect to the rest of the population, is causing a significant impairment in the health of these people.”

Weighing the risk and the benefit to residents, the Community has therefore designed a health strategy “as individualised as possible according to reasonable, objective and proportional criteria.”

As such, from December 23 to January 6, 2021, departures from centres for a longer period of time for Christmas celebrations have been “temporarily authorised”.

Testing must be carried out before residents return to the centre, and the Department of Social Policies will work with all centres to ensure all protocol is followed.

