Elderly home for Christmas

This Christmas the elderly will have a special time to be their families, as announced in Thursday’s 10 December evenings address by the president.

Elderly residents of care homes will be allowed home from the 22 December to January 7, 2021, inclusively.

This was announced by Juanma Moreno at the Junta De Andalucia in an appearance to the media today Thursday 10 December.

It was stated clearly that the time allowed in families homes was under the strict guidelines of the current COVID-19 restrictions and that they must be adhered to for the safety of both the family and the visiting resident of a care home.

The management of the care home for the family member must be able to provide information within the guidelines of a minimum 14 day period COVID-19 free.

Also required is a negative test within 72 hours of leaving the facility to go on to reside in the family home for the allowed time of 22 December to January 7, 2021, inclusive, in addition, 48 hours before returning to the care facility they must provide a negative test and only have resided in one property.

It’s understood that this time will establish family bonds ease the workload on care staff and provide much needed psychological support for the older family member.

