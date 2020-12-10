Dorset Hotel Receptionist Stabbed to Death During Nightshift

A hotel receptionist was stabbed to death as she was working the nightshift at a Bournemouth Travelodge branch.

A hotel guest called the police when he came downstairs for an early morning cigarette for find blood smeared across the walls of the hotels’ reception and bar area. He saw another member of staff trying to stop the victim’s bleeding, saying ”it looked like she had been stabbed in the stomach”.

The victim was a woman in her 20s, and police say that specialist officers are working with her bereaved family. Investigators also confirmed that they have arrested a 32-year old man from the Dorset resort town in connection to the gruesome murder. Dorset Police’s DCI Jez Noyce said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at this extremely difficult time.

‘We are carrying out a full investigation into this matter and officers have been speaking with those guests who are staying at the hotel.

‘I would also like to thank guests at the hotel for their patience and understanding while we have been carrying out inquiries at the scene.’

A spokesperson for Travelodge said ”We are deeply saddened to hear that a woman has died at Bournemouth Travelodge. Our thoughts and sincerest sympathy are with her family and our priority right now is to support the Police with their investigation. As this is a live police investigation we cannot make any further comment at this stage.’’

