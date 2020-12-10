Devil worshipper allegedly killed man while out on bond for another murder

SELF-described devil worshipper, Edward O’Neal, has allegedly killed a man while out on bond for another murder in Texas.

The 23-year-old, who was out on bond after allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old to death in 2016, was arrested again for the murder of 39-year-old Derrick Mike.

O’Neal, who said he did worship the Devil, allegedly stabbed Ryan Roberts to death in 2016 in what he claimed was a satanic ritual before changing his story to blame a friend.

“I told the DA he should not get out,” Roberts’s mother Christina Roberts told KTRK. “He killed my son, he’ll be killing again.”

O’Neal’s father said: “Oh I know that he’s worshiping the devil and stuff,” before continuing to say, “he’s mentally retarded.”

Derrick Mike was shot dead on November 28, at an apartment complex.

The case continues.

