THE Campello Christian Community has created a Food Bank for those in need in the town and surrounding area.

“With Christmas approaching, we find that we do not have enough funds to help everyone,” the Community’s secretary explained.

-- Advertisement --



“Therefore we have organised a crowdfunding appeal to support our efforts https://www.facebook.com/100008693281097/posts/2588492734783811/”

The closing date is January 2, 2021.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Crowdfunding appeal in Campello.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.