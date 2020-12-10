Court annuls fine for using Bluetooth device

A COURT in Madrid has annulled a fine against a motorcyclist who was using a Bluetooth device in his helmet.

This sets a precedent for motorcyclists using Bluetooth devices while driving without being fined.

The motorcyclist had paid €200 and had three points withdrawn from his license, all of which have now been returned.

The Bluetooth device was on the outside of his helmet, and according to the officers who fined him, was a violation of Article 18 of the Highway Code, which bans driving while using helmets or headphones connected to sound reproducing devices.

He filed an appeal through Pyramid Consulting, a company specialising in appealing traffic fines, claiming that using a single loudspeaker on one side of the helmet is not an offence because the driver can still hear the sounds of the road.

The sentence highlights that the punishable act is the use of headphones, not listening to music or talking on the phone using a hands-free device, since the court has annulled the fine for using the Bluetooth device in this case.

