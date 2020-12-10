Council to bring a little Christmas cheer to schoolchildren in Velez-Malaga to “encourage enthusiasm” over the festive period.

TWENTY brightly coloured mailboxes are going to be delivered to all schools in the municipality, along with around 8,000 letters to all the pupils encouraging them to write their Christmas wishes.

The letters will then be passed to the Three Kings.

“We are aware of the difficult times we are living in, and we want this to affect as little as possible the little ones in the house who await the arrival of the Three Kings so intensely,” said Councillor for Education and Fairs and Festivals, Lola Gámez.

She added: “Among all the letters collected from the schools, the Royal Postman will choose some at random who will receive a gift on January 6.

“In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important that we all make a better Christmas together.”

