Council to bring a little Christmas cheer to schoolchildren in Velez-Malaga to “encourage enthusiasm” over the festive period.

TWENTY brightly coloured mailboxes are going to be delivered to all schools in the municipality, along with around 8,000 letters to all the pupils encouraging them to write their Christmas wishes.

The letters will then be passed to the Three Kings.

“We are aware of the difficult times we are living in, and we want this to affect as little as possible the little ones in the house who await the arrival of the Three Kings so intensely,” said Councillor for Education and Fairs and Festivals, Lola Gámez.


She added: “Among all the letters collected from the schools, the Royal Postman will choose some at random who will receive a gift on January 6.

“In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important that we all make a better Christmas together.”


Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

