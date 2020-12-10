Controlled explosion after WW1 artillery shell unearthed

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Notts Police

A specialist bomb disposal unit were forced to carry out a controlled explosion after a First World War artillery shell was unearthed by a dredger at Newark Marina.

JAMES Wilkinson discovered the 18lb “highly explosive artillery shell” in the water while dredging in preparation for a new entrance.

“I’ve never come across a bomb from the First World War so it was a surprise to discover it. It was in a very poor condition I was very glad to find it as it is important that it was dealt with straight away,” he said.

“I know Newark is known to have had a lot of bombs thrown at it during the war but you still don’t expect to find one.”


A specialist bomb disposal unit carried out a controlled explosion in Sconce and Devon Park. A 100m cordon was put in place and the park was closed to the public while the disposal took place.

Sergeant Simon Brooks, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It’s very rare that we come across a World War I shell and when it was detonated it did go off with quite a bang.”


