Chinese cabin crew advised to wear nappies for Covid protection

Chinese cabin staff have been advised to wear nappies for Covid protection.

THE advice from the Chinese aviation authorities is meant to limit the use of lavatories while flying to and from high-risk destinations, reducing the risk of infection.

Other directives for crew in the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s sixth edition of Technical Guidelines for Epidemic Prevention and Control for Airlines, include wearing goggles and disposable caps, clothing and shoe covers.

The wearing of a nappy is meant to reduce the risk of infection, presumably by minimising surface contact for staff.

Cockpit crew should also wear masks and goggles but are apparently exempt from the nappie request.

The new CAAC document also advises that the last three rows of the cabin on high-risk flights be set aside as an emergency quarantine area and requires the airline to divide the rest of the cabin into sections.

These include a “clean area,” a buffer zone, and a passenger sitting area, which are to be divided by disposable curtains.

As yet, there has been no reaction from flight attendant and aviation unions.

