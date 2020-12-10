CHANGES to PCR requirements for entering Spain in an effort to make foreign travel less prohibitive

The government has announced a series of changes to the PCR requirements for travellers coming to Spain, the full details of which are expected to be formally confirmed on Thursday, December 10. The measures come in response to the outcry from travellers who claim the cost of the PCR testing, and the difficulty in securing an appointment prior to flying, has made trips to Spain near impossible.

Under the new guidelines, children under 6 years of age will not require a negative PCR test to come to Spain, and the Spanish government will also accept a blood plasma analysis (TMA) in place of the more costly PCR. Moreover, negative results will now be accepted in German and French, instead of just Spanish and English.

The decisions were made at a meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council on Wednesday, and Health Minister Salvador Illa confirmed that the full details, including the date at which the new requirements will begin, will be published on December 10.

