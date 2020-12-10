Catalan School Investigated For ‘Unfair Data Collection’

CATALAN school investigated after being accused of ‘unfair data collection’

The Catalan Data Protection Authority (APDCAT) has opened a sanctioning procedure against the University of Lleida (UdL) after a 2019 survey asked students, among other questions, if they were ‘pro-independence). APDCAT has said that these kinds of questions constitute “unfair data collection” and have also criticised the institutions for having children complete the survey during school hours, without proper parental consent.

On the form, students were questioned about their personal relationships, social network activity etc., but they were also asked about more political issues such as: “To what extent do you identify with: the independence movement / the non-independence movement”. According to one parent of an El Morell student, some children felt threatened. “If they didn’t fill it out, they were punished by not being allowed out to recess,” explained the parent.

After over 40 parents raised complaints about the “repeated lack of political neutrality of the centre,” the Catalan Agency for Data Protection has launched an investigation.

