A MAN has been arrested after cannabis and cash worth €125,000 seized in the Irish town of Galway on Wednesday, December 9.

The state police force of the Republic of Ireland, known as Gardaí, searched a house in the Renmore area at 7 pm as part of an investigation led by the Divisional Drugs Unit in Galway where they found cannabis herb worth approximately €90,000 and also seized more than €34,500 in cash.

The 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the seizure under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and was detained at North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Galway, however, he has since been released from custody.

Gardaí said a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

