BREAKING NEWS – POLICE evacuate London secondary school, but teachers are unsure why
A North London secondary school has been completely evacuated by Police on Thursday afternoon, December 10, with staff and pupils standing outside unsure about why they have been asked to leave.
Officers rushed to Stoke Newington School in the east of the capital and a video taken at the scene shows two police cars outside the school, and a large group of students and teachers making their way outside.
It remains unknown why officers have descended on the school.
More to follow.
