Breaking News -Joe Biden’s son in tax probe scandal

THE US Justice Department is investigating the finances of President-elect Joe Biden’s son.

The investigation will including scrutinising some of his Chinese business dealings and other transactions, sources told The Associated Press.

The shocking revelations put a fresh spotlight on questions about Hunter Biden’s financial history, which tainted his father’s successful White House campaign and were a frequent target of President Donald Trump.

They also come at a politically delicate time for the president-elect, who is weighing his choice to lead an agency that is actively investigating his son.

Hunter Biden confirmed the existence of the investigation on Wednesday, December 9, saying he learned about it for the first time the previous day.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers,” he said in a statement.

It is not clear which entities or business dealings might be tied up in the probe, though the person with knowledge of the matter said at least some of focus was on his past work in China.

