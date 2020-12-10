Breaking News – Brit Pilot Killed After Car Plunged Off Cliff In Gran Canaria

BREAKING NEWS – Brit pilot among four killed when his car plunged off a 250ft cliff in Gran Canaria

A British pilot and his wife, along with two other passengers, have died after their car drove off a cliff in Galdar in the province of Las Palmas. A road worker reportedly noticed damage to the barriers on a stretch of motorway along the north east coast of the Canary Island and alerted emergency services On Wednesday afternoon, December 9.

According to police sources, the British man, names only as Richard, was a pilot with Norwegian Air Shuttle and was on holiday with his wife Rita Garcia Bolanos. The family was visiting Rita’s father, Ivan Garcia Buelna and her sister Marta, who live on the island.

A search and rescue operation was hampered by the bad weather in the area this week, which meant a helicopter was not able to reach the bodies or the wreckage. The Emergency and Rescue Group (GES) will reportedly try to recover them on Thursday, December 10.

The car is reported to have fallen down a ravine at the edge of the motorway almost 250ft deep. Police don’t believe any other vehicles were involved in the tragic accident.

