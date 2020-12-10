Breaking News: 32 arrests made in huge child sexual exploitation operation

BREAKING NEWS: 32 arrests have been made on Thursday, December 10, in a huge child sexual exploitation operation in West Yorkshire as part of an ongoing investigation.

Operation Tourway, a continuing investigation into allegations made against the defendants from 1999 to 2012, has resulted in the 32 men, largely from the Kirklees area, being charged with a variety of offences said to have occurred in parts of Kirklees, Bradford and Wakefield.

The allegations involved offences committed against eight female victims, who were aged between 13 and 16-years-old at the time of the alleged offences, with some of the victims also having been subjected to offences when they were young adults.

Here is a list of those who have been charged so far, as the case continues:

Asif Ali (50)

Amer Ali Hussain (42)

Sarfraz Miraf (45)

Nazam Hussain (43)

Mohammed Nazam Nasser (35)

Moshin Nadat (35)

The men are due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court on December 11 and 14.

