Breaking: Britons to be banned from travelling to EU countries on Jan 1

BREAKING NEWS: Britons set to be banned from travelling to EU countries on January 1 when the Brexit transition period comes to an end.

According to the Financial Times on Thursday, December 10, once Brexit is done, residents will no longer be able to freely travel in Europe under the bloc’s Covid safety rules.

Britons will only be allowed to travel to EU countries if the rules are relaxed or if states override the diktat, with exemptions applying to diplomats, those travelling for “imperative family reasons” and some “highly qualified workers”.

In response to the reports, a Government spokesperson stated: “We cannot comment on decisions that could be taken by other states on public health matters.

“We take a scientific, risk-based approach to health measures at the border, and it is of course in the interests of all countries to allow safe international travel as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Norway has also announced that it will not allow Britons who do not live in the country to enter from January 1.

