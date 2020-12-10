Better conditions for strays in Javea’s Thiviers district

FIFTEEN Catland Association volunteers cleared a run-down site in Javea’s Thiviers district to improve conditions for the cat colony living there.

Approximately 30 cats inhabit this site and the association obtained prior permission from the owners of the large plot of land that lies hidden behind a wall in central Javea.

The volunteers, all women apart from one male, had to use a ladder to come and go as they cleared the site. They removed abandoned tyres, broken car bumpers, lengths of piping, unwanted furniture, four mattresses and broken bottles plus anything and everything that people have been dumping there for years, rather than go the trouble of recycling.

Javea town hall provided builders’ skips and after the Catland volunteers filled three of them with 12 cubic metres of rubbish, the strays can now inhabit a clean and less hazardous site.

There are currently more than 45 cat colonies in Javea where local bylaws theoretically penalise feeding animals in public places, prompting the Catland volunteers to ask residents not to feed the strays on fish or scraps, which generate smells and dirtiness.

