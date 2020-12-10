Benidorm residents’ parking permits extended

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Benidorm residents' parking permits extended
PAID PARKING: More zones will be added to Benidorm streets Photo credit: Tony Rotondas

BENIDORM residents with parking permits that are due to expire at the end of the year will have these extended until next June.

This serves two purposes, as it will avoid the queues that formed when the system was first introduced, said Mobility councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate.

-- Advertisement --

He also explained that this gives the town hall time to consider where, how and when to apply Benidorm’s Orange, Green and Red Zone parking scheme that will complement the existing Blue Zone.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Benidorm residents’ parking permits extended.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here