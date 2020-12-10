Benidorm residents’ parking permits extended

BENIDORM residents with parking permits that are due to expire at the end of the year will have these extended until next June.

This serves two purposes, as it will avoid the queues that formed when the system was first introduced, said Mobility councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate.

He also explained that this gives the town hall time to consider where, how and when to apply Benidorm’s Orange, Green and Red Zone parking scheme that will complement the existing Blue Zone.

