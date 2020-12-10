Baby saved after mother dies from COVID-19

Miraculously a baby has been born, saved from its dead mother who lost her battle with covid.

The most tragic story has had some form of positive ending a continuity of life if you will.

Thanks to the bravery of the mother and the skill of the doctors and elite medical staff a the baby has been saved.

Medical staff from the san Cecilio de Granada clinical hospital after an intense struggle have managed to save the unborn child born to a young mother who lost her battle over in the last couple of days to COVID -19

The little girl was born prematurely of course and remains in the hospital according to hospital sources after the COVID-19 related death of her mother who was in her early 30’s

After the mother’s respiratory cardiac arrest the medical team performed an emergency cesarian section to prevent the death of the newborn as well .

The infant is doing well, again according to hospital sources.

The medical staff were praised for their quick thinking skill and compassion in this joyous but truly heartbreaking episode of a battle against time and the deadly pandemic that ensues.