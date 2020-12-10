At Least 2 Squatters Dead in Warehouse Fire near Barcelona

AT LEAST two people have died in a massive fire at a warehouse used by squatters in Badalona, near Barcelona.

The blaze broke out overnight on Wednesday, with firefighters reporting that they were still fighting the blaze early on Thursday morning, the 10th of December.

Two people have been confirmed dead in the disused industrial building, which local media reports suggesting the warehouse was a popular squatting site for immigrants. One resident told La Vanguardia that about 150 people may have been inside during the blaze, though official numbers have yet to be released.

‘At this moment, 26 units of firefighters are working on the blaze in Badalona, constantly evaluating the risk of collapse of the building.’ said a firefighter official, ‘The fire’s intensity is lower, but it is not yet under control’.

The warehouse was located in Badalona, a city about 12km north of central Barcelona. In recent years the Catalan capital and its surrounding area have seen a spike in squatting due to rising rent prices and its increasing population.

