Alfaz and Albir to be well connected

NEXT year will see €2.36 million spent on improving communications between the centre of Alfaz and Albir.

“This is the beginning of our Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI), a project that is to be carried out in two phases,” announced Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques.

The project co-financed by the EU’s Regional Development Fund (FEDER) will improve traffic flow, provide more safety for pedestrians and cyclists while encouraging the use of different types of transport, Arques added.

The mayor was speaking at the traditional Christmas meeting with the local media, held this year at Bodegas Enrique Mendoza.

Arques explained that the Alfaz-Albir project was only one aspect of the Conectando l’Alfas strategy. This involves spending more than €6 million next year in guaranteeing safe, sustainable, healthful and accessible mobility policies that will make the town a better place to live in, he said.

Work to be undertaken next year also includes improving the intersection at Avenida de l’Albir and the Camino Viejo de Altea with a roundabout that will cost an estimated €290,00.

In all, the town hall will be spending just over €4 million on transport and mobility and €2.6 million on sports installations, whose star project is a covered sports stadium in Albir.

