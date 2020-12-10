Aid for self-employed will be paid soon

MORE than 44,500 self-employed workers have asked for the €1,000 aid from the Junta de Andalucia.

The Junta Council for Employment, Training and Self-employed work, received thousands of requests for the €1,000 to help ‘autonomos’ whose work had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which they say will start to be paid soon, it is expected before the end of the year.

The total amount expected to be given in aid is €80 million.

It will be paid by bank transfer to people whose requests have been approved in the catering sector, small businesses, taxis, hairdressers and fairground workers, travel agents, bookshops, real estate agents, gyms, beauty salons, cinemas, pet shops, jewellery shops, camp sites, hotels, craftspeople, painters, sculptors, plumbers, carpenters, launderettes, florists, removal companies and others.

