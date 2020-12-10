44 stolen dogs recovered as 4 men arrested for animal cruelty

Forty-four stolen dogs have been recovered and four men arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after a tip-off from the public.

WEST Mercia Police were called to Bordesley Lane, Redditch, on Wednesday, December 9, where they discovered a vehicle containing dogs and puppies as well as a large amount of cash.

A second vehicle was later located where officers recovered more dogs and puppies, totallying44.

All four men have been released on police bail while the animals are currently being assessed by a mixture of local rescue centres, vet surgeries and the RSPCA where they will remain whilst investigations continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Woods said “We have recovered these puppies following vital intelligence from a member of the public. We are working hard to establish where these dogs have come from, as we suspect a number of them may have been stolen.

“At this moment in time we are not in a position to release details about each individual dog until they have all been assessed and scanned for microchips.

“With the national demand for dogs and puppies on the rise we would like to remind our communities to be extra vigilant when looking to purchase a dog or puppy.

“Make sure you do your research to ensure that you are buying from a legitimate breeder or rescue centre.”

