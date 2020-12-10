EVERY year since 2000 when the original ‘dot-com boom’ was in full effect, ecommerce providers have talked of December 25 bringing the ‘first real e-Christmas’.

Britain’s Royal Mail is banking on a bumper haul through increased online shopping, and plans to create a record number of temporary jobs this year to handle the anticipated surge in parcel deliveries from UK consumers who were stuck in lockdown due to the second wave of Covid-19.

-- Advertisement --



The Covid-19 pandemic has transformed shopper habits and upended Yuletide norms, raising questions about what the 2020 festive shopping season will look like for consumers and retailers alike.

Against this backdrop, Logate, a specialist software solutions company, has polled 1,000 UK consumers about their Christmas shopping and shipping intentions and has come to the conclusion that for consumers and commercial enterprise alike, this will be a Christmas like no other.

Large number of shoppers say they have already started buying Christmas gifts and only a minority will leave it late which tallies with research from eBay, which found more than a quarter of consumers expected to begin Christmas shopping earlier in 2020 than previous years.

Some 40 per cent of those surveyed told Logate that they would be spending less this Christmas than in 2019 although 49 per cent said that they would spend roughly the same.

Tellingly, it has recently been reported that three quarters of shoppers will be put off by physical shopping due to the Covid-19 restrictions and will make their purchases online.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “2020 may be first real e-Christmas in UK”.