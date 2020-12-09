Windsurfer Rescued Off Coast Of La Vila

WINDSURFER rescued off the coast of La Vila after his sail snapped

A windsurfer had a very lucky escape after his sail snapped off the coat of La Vila Joiosa on Wednesday afternoon, December 9, and the current began to drag him out to sea. The keen sailor was practicing windsurfing about three miles off the coast of La Vila, according to sources from Salvamento Maritimo, when the sail attached to his board broke off, leaving him adrift at sea.

Due to the recent stormy weather in the area, the sea was particularly rough and the man was quickly pulled further and further away from the coast. The Salvamar Mirfak Maritime Rescue quickly came to his aid, however, and he was rescued while sitting on his board. Maritimo reported that the man was transferred safely to shore where it was established that he wasn’t physically injured, though he had suffered from shock.

