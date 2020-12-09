Wild Boar Causes Traffic Carnage in Asturias

WILD boar causes traffic carnage as at least four cars pile up in Asturias

Asturias saw highway chaos on Wednesday morning, December 9 with the unexpected arrival of a wild boar. The animal wandered onto the Y highway at the Serin junction joining the A-66 from Aviles shortly after 7:30am.

Several Guardia Civil patrols attended the scene where a four-car pile-up occurred when one vehicle hit the boar, causing several cars behind to collide. Officials were forced to close lanes around the accident, which caused more than two kilometres of traffic jams while the road was being cleared. The wild boar was also killed in the collision.

